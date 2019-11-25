There are plenty of options for local families looking to pick out live Christmas trees as the holidays approach, from firs to pines and spruces.
Kline’s Tree Farm in Carrolltown, such as many local farms and nurseries, offers pre-cut trees, fresh wreaths and garlands – as well as the option for customers to pick and cut their own trees.
Workers at Kline’s start shearing in the summer, but are also busy throughout the year with a wholesale business. The farm opens for the Christmas season each year on the Friday after Thanksgiving and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 310 Lieb Road.
The first week of December is typically the busiest of the year, according to Maria Stoyka, secretary at Kline’s Tree Farm.
The staff at Kline’s helps customers by providing saws, baling and assistance fastening trees to vehicles.
“We have everything they need,” Stoyka said.
Stoyka and her sisters organized the tree farm’s seasonal retail business about 10 years ago. The farm got its start in the 1980s.
Many out-of-state customers in town for Thanksgiving buy Christmas trees locally before leaving the area, Stoyka said. The farm also has a loyal, local clientele, she said.
“We get customers who come every year,” she said.
Stoyka’s advice to those purchasing a live tree is to make sure to execute a fresh cut on the trunk before it is placed in a stand, and water the tree daily.
Aside from greenery, Kline’s Tree Farm sells handmade crafts and will host Santa Claus from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 8, 14 and 15.
For more information on Kline’s, call 814-344-9945 or visit www.klinestreefarm.com.
Pines aplenty
A few local tree farms and nurseries include:
• Brush Creek Evergreens, 373 Brush Creek Road, Breezewood. The farm’s holiday hours – which are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays – begin Nov. 23. For more information, call 814-735-4285.
• Greenwood Christmas Tree Farm, 149 Northfork Road, Johnstown. The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call 814-255-6673 or email greenwoodtreefarms@gmail.com.
• Fleming’s Christmas Tree Farm, 1803 Fleming Road, Indiana. The farm is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 29 through Dec. 22. For more information, call 724-463-0570 or visit www.mytrysakfamilytrees.com.
• K&J Nurseries, 24 Findley Road, Seward. The nursery is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Nov. 29. For more information, call 814-446-1099 or email kjnurseries72@gmail.com.
• Painter Pines Christmas Tree Farm, 180 Staple Drive, Somerset. The farm is open beginning Nov. 29 and holiday hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 814-233-0963.
• Ruffing’s Tree Farm, 665 Five Points Road, Indiana. The farm is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays between Thanksgiving and Christmas. For more information, call 724-354-3852 or visit www.ruffingstreefarm.com.
• Woodlake Tree Farm, 2858 Broadford Road, Oakland, Md. The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 301-334-7291 or visit www.woodlaketreefarm.com.
