On beginning to expert runs, skiers and snowboarders will spend this winter schussing down hundreds of slopes in the southwestern Pennsylvania, western Maryland and eastern West Virginia hills.
They will visit locations such as Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Hidden Valley Resort, Laurel Mountain Ski Resort, Blue Knob All Seasons Resort, Mystic Mountain, Wisp Resort and Canaan Valley Ski Resort.
And, while there, they will also enjoy meals from bar food to fine dining, shopping and times spent around lodge fires.
Right now, those resorts are preparing for the season, which, depending on the location, will get started around Thanksgiving or later.
“We’re really gearing up for an exciting winter,” said Katie Buchan, the communications manager for Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain.
Seven Springs was able to start snow production on Nov. 8, a few days sooner than usual.
“That is an early start,” Buchan said. “I went back through our records and I couldn’t find an earlier start of snowmaking within the past few years, like 10 years. We’re a few days ahead but about normal.”
Seven Springs opened its slopes on Black Friday the past two years.
“We’ll open as early as we can,” Buchan said. “What we need is to create enough snow to open a nice core area of slopes and trails. We also need time to groom that snow.
“When we make the snow, it comes out in big piles. You can’t actually ski on it. We’ll bring machines out and smooth everything over and kind of smooth the slopes. Once we have that done, we’ll be ready to open.”
Meanwhile, ski season is likely less than three weeks away at the Wisp Resort in Garrett County, Maryland, and officials there say the 2019-20 season will see the addition of five new tower fan snow guns, a new ticketing gate system and mobile app along with revamped food outlets and offerings.
Ski slopes are tentatively set to open on Dec. 14 with the season running through the end of March, according to the resort’s website.
“We are very excited for the ski season,” said Maggie Moran, Wisp Resort’s marketing and events director. “We are very excited that we had the opportunity to start making snow this early because we’ve had some nice weather come through. We’re just hoping it will stick around long enough for us to open earlier than we have in the past.”
The mobile app will help visitors communicate with each other while at the resort.
“It will have our trail map on it, so people have it right in hand,” Moran said. “We don’t have to waste paper. It’s going to be very convenient with a GPS system on there, so that they can talk with their friends on the mountain and family. Everyone can keep track of each other.”
As for dining options, Moran said, “We are reopening DC’S Bar & Restaurant as it was in years past, so we’ll have a full-service restaurant there with American fare, and Wispers (Bar & Grill) will go back to being a bar with pub food. I think that’s really important because that was a big to-do last year.”
Since 1955, Wisp has welcomed skiers and snowboarders to the Western Maryland mountains. From a modest operation with one ski slope serviced by a tow rope, Wisp has grown into a four-season resort offering 34 slopes, snow tubing, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, lodging, dining and shopping during the winter months.
The resort sits on 172 acres and features a 700-foot vertical drop, two quad chairlifts, five triple chairlifts, five conveyor carpets and one surface tow.
Wisp Mountain Park offers snow tubing, a mountain coaster and ice skating rink. The resort’s Nordic Center provides cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
