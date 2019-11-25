Although many people outside the Jewish religion recognize Hanukkah as the celebration of a light burning for eight days from a single jar, many don’t recognize the holiday marks a major turning point for the Jewish people, a Johnstown rabbi said.
“Hanukkah is a celebration of religious freedom and tolerance,” said Rabbi Irvin Brandwein of the Beth Shalom Congregation, 700 Indiana St., Westmont.
“It originated in a time and place where there was religious persecution.”
Also known as the Festival of Lights, Hanukkah dates back to 165 BC, which is 165 BCE on the Jewish calendar, Brandwein said.
The Holy Land was ruled by Syrian-Greeks, who would not let the Jewish people practice their religion. The Jews, led by Judah the Maccabee, rose up successfully against the rulers to reclaim and rededicate the temple.
“The Jewish people, led by the Maccabees, resisted and, miraculously, they were able to overcome a very, very powerful enemy,” Brandwein said.
When they were rededicating the temple, the tradition says, there was only one container of sacrificial oil – called a cruse – which would normally fuel the temple’s oil-fueled candelabra for about a day.
“That oil, miraculously, continued to glow and burn for eight days and nights,” Brandwein said.
He compares the miracle of Hanukkah to the history of the Jewish people, pointing out that the Jews have never represented a major portion of the world population, but have survived despite centuries of persecution.
The latest estimates place the world population of Jews at about about 15 million. That’s less two-tenths of a percent of humans on earth. Pennsylvania’s population is about 12.8 million, and New York’s is 19.5 million, by comparison.
“The minuscule nation should have been extinguished and vanished years ago,” he said. “But miraculously, we are still here, so that is part of the Hanukkah celebration.”
The eight-day Hanukkah celebration centers around the Menorah, a candelabra with nine candles. One candle is lit each evening using the center candle, or shamash.
Celebrating light at the time of year when nights are the longest helps Jews remember to spread the light, Brandwein said.
“We take pride in the fact that our faith teaches that no one ever needs to surrender their faith or change their religion in order to achieve salvation,” Brandwein said. “If we are not increasing light, then we will allow darkness and evil to envelop everything and everyone. In other words, there is no standing still.”
Other Hanukkah traditions include certain fried foods, and the spinning of a four-sided top called a dreidel. Each side of the top has a letter from the Hebrew alphabet, signifying the phrase, “a great miracle happened here.”
“The words pay tribute to that miracle of long ago, and to miracles that continue to bless us and keep us today,” Brandwein said.
“We continue to praise God for all these things.”
