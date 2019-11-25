It has become popular among believers to encourage people to “Put Christ back in Christmas,” or put up signs reminding that “Jesus is the reason for the season.”
Commercialization and materialism of the Christmas holiday robs people of the enrichment of a more significant celebration, area clergy and religious scholars say.
“We have fallen into the habit of looking at the decorations and forgetting the deeper meaning,” Pastor Douglas Seaman said from Central Assembly of God church, 220 Bedford St., Cumberland, Maryland.
“The story is much richer,” he said. “It’s incredibly miraculous.”
For believers, Christmas celebrates how Jesus’ birth “bridged the gap” between God and mankind, said the Rev. Anthony Dragani, Mount Aloysius College professor of religious studies.
“Christians celebrate Christmas because it is the time of the incarnation,” said Dragani, who is a deacon in the Roman Catholic church. “We believe that God became human and walked among us.”
Jesus’ birth ended the physical separation from God that began when Adam and Eve were expelled from the Garden of Eden, Dragani said.
“As Christians, we celebrate the birth of Jesus and we believe Jesus is the savior,” said the Rev. Sung S. Chung, Johnstown District superintendent for the United Methodist Church. “That’s the reason. It’s our story.”
Seaman said the accounts of Jesus’ birth and deity fulfill many prophecies contained in the Old Testament of the Bible.
Even the location of the stable is significant, he said.
In the Old Testament Book of Ruth, a foreign widow who had been married to a Jewish man returns to Bethlehem and marries Boaz, a relative of her late husband. The marriage allows Boaz to buy her late husband’s land and “redeem” the property to continue her husband’s family lineage – the lineage that led to King David and, eventually, to Jesus.
“The prophecies said (the Messiah) would be born in Bethlehem, but it is also miraculous because that was the property that had been redeemed by Boaz,” Seaman said. “Jesus is the redeemer. It shows the price that God will pay to buy back everything. That is the story of Christmas.”
‘The true spirit’
There is nothing wrong with decorating with lights and giving gifts, Seaman said.
“It is incredibly honorable to give gifts, because it represents what God did for us,” he said.
“But it cannot overshadow the true spirit. This is a God thing. The moment we take that out, it is just lights and decorations and presents.”
Lights, gifts and even the Christmas tree were originally brought into the holiday celebration to represent aspects of the first Christmas, according to the Rev. James Puglis, St. Francis University director of campus ministry.
The lighting tradition dates back to when families placed candles in windows.
“This was to be a sign of Christ coming into the world,” Puglis said. “Christmas shows that God is close to us, and not far away.”
Gifts are to be shared in love, he said.
“The gift recognizes and affirms the goodness and light we see in others,” Puglis said.
“We give them a sign of love.”
Evergreens represent hope, he said.
“Even in the bleakness of winter, there are trees that are still alive,” he said. “It’s His eternal life being present.”
Traditions and origins
There has been some confusion about the origins of the tradition of decorating a tree for Christmas, Dragani said.
“There is a commonly repeated myth that the Christmas tree came from pre-Christian pagan customs,” Dragani said.
Although he admitted the custom’s origins are “pretty fuzzy,” Dragani points out that Christmas trees did not come into wide use in Europe until the 16th Century – hundreds of years after the continent first embraced Christianity and paganism died out.
He said it is more likely the Christmas tree came out of feast of Adam and Eve, which was celebrated during the Middle Ages on Dec. 24. As the church prepared for Christmas, a tree was placed in the church and decorated with fruit for the performance of a play recalling the story of Eden.
“Because that occurred right before Christmas, probably in the minds of many people, that tree became associated with Christmas,” Dragani said.
The Christmas celebration and the symbols associated with it today developed over time.
The Christmas tree and other symbols became part of the celebration because Christians in different regions simply used what was familiar to celebrate Jesus’ birth, said Rosemary Bertocci, chairwoman of philosophy and religious studies at St. Francis University.
“It is just interesting that everyday people came up with what they had to work with,” she said. “We see this develop in each tradition, and each place.”
She gave the example of the first nativity scene, introduced in 1253 by the university’s namesake St. Francis of Assisi. Inspired by a trip to Bethlehem, Francis wanted to share the humble feeling of the manger scene. He set it up, complete with live animals, in a cave at Grecio, Italy.
“Francis’ simple, humble way of teaching moves us all, especially when celebrating the birth of Christ,” Bertocci said. “Francis envisioned the babe in the manger. surrounded and sharing space with live animals.
“Common folk like you and me … witnessed the poor man from Assisi using what was at hand, even a donkey and ox, to celebrate, to stand in awe – unable to utter ‘Jesus’ – at the birth of our savior.”
‘See the miracle’
Recognizing the humble scene in Bethlehem can be a step for families striving to have more Christ in their Christmas, Chung said.
“Jesus came as a little baby to the poorest family,” Chung said.
“It may be a good time to look for people who need help. It is a good time to reach out to people in need and share the good news with them.”
Another way to bring meaning to the Christmas is to focus on the significance of God becoming human, even using those popular symbols to teach children about the miracle, Bertocci said.
“For those of us who believe in Jesus and have deep faith, those symbols take on the meaning,” she said. “Listen to your children. Let them know we are not alone in the universe. It is our love that connects the symbols.”
Appreciating the symbols and connecting to the original purpose of the celebration may not be easy for families, Seaman said.
“I think we have to force ourselves to see the miracle,” he said, suggesting families seek out a connection through their church.
“You are going back to where the story is best: In church,” Seaman said. “One hundred years ago, Christmas seemed to have more meaning, but that was probably because it started with church. These are the things that, if you experience God in them, they keep you connected.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.