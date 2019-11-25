Tis the season for turning your home into a festival winter wonderland.
With the holidays approaching, many people will be decking those halls and trimming those trees and making their homes inviting places for family and friends to gather and reminisce about Christmases past and to make new memories.
Jean Reitz, an interior designer and owner of Jean Reitz Designs in Johnstown, Pa., said when decorating your home, you want to do what you love and makes you feel happy and what feels like Christmas to you.
“There are so many avenues of Christmas decorating, and there’s a lot of tradition,” she said. “It comes down to your personal tastes and there isn’t a right or wrong way.”
Reitz said this year she is seeing two trends for decorating – natural, and glitz and glam.
“For the natural, there’s a lot of greens, pine cones and the little animal critters along with simple ornaments such as snowballs,” she said. “To the opposite is the very glitzy and glamorous with a lot of sparkle and using more rose golds and creams and it’s a very sophisticated look.”
Reitz said she has some clients who do both in their homes.
“It depends on how big your home is and what you can fit into it,” she said.
“If you have a small space, I suggest one theme.”
‘Using your imagination’
For those on a budget creating your own decorations is an option.
“I’ve always been a big advocate of going out and cutting cedar off the trees and rhododendron leaves, basically things that hold up and don’t lose their needles through the holidays,” Reitz said. “You can put them on mantles, make a table arrangement or – if you’re really adventurous – you can make it into a garland. They can last two weeks without water, and with water the whole Christmas season.”
Reitz said the tree typically sets the theme, but a mantle or wall could be the focal point.
“Maybe you’re in an apartment and don’t have room for a tree, so you can do something wonderful on a table with small trees, candles, lanterns, ornaments and greens – it’s really about using your imagination,” she said. “I always recommend large size ornaments, even in a small space, because they make an impact.
“You can put them in a glass vase, nestle some greens and lights around it and add a ribbon and you have a gorgeous centerpiece.”
She said don’t let yourself get overwhelmed by the magnitude of options for decorating.
“Take a venture out to see what’s out there, or look through magazines to see what really catches your eye and go for that look,” Reitz said.
‘Each home unique’
Heather Lancaster, an interior designer and owner of Spectrum Design in Frostburg, Md., said no matter your traditions or decorating style, it’s essential that they are a representation of you and your family.
“Christmas decorating is all about character and is what makes each home unique,” she said.
Lancaster said there are no guidelines for Christmas decorating.
“If a decoration makes you happy, display it, if you want to change up the tree and switch out your usual ornaments for something trendy, go for it,” she said.
“Whatever makes you and your family joyful at the holidays is what matters most.”
She offers the following decorating ideas and tips that will add merriment to the holiday season:
• Craft a handmade ornament from a special invitation or announcement to display on your tree. Purchase a colorless glass or plastic Christmas ball ornament and remove the metal top with spring.
Place the invitation or announcement into the ornament. Replace the top and add a bow.
• Create greeting card displays with household objects such as shutters, old windows and wooden ladders. Use clothespins and fasten the cards to the shutter louvers. Use decorative craft tape to adhere cards to old windows.
• Create themed trees using objects you love. Whatever your hobby or passion, be creative and trim a tree.
• Be inventive with natural elements or leftover decorations. Fill a bowl with pine cones from the backyard and hide a strand of LED lights with a battery pack below for a glowing centerpiece. Place large vintage light bulbs, Christmas balls, candy canes or bows into apothecary jars for an inexpensive decoration. Fill a vase with tree branches. Hang an old pair of ice skates on a wooden sled and add pine branches, berries and lights for a classic porch display.
• Wrap empty boxes or the edges of hardbound books with holiday wrapping paper or decorated brown craft paper and add to shelves, end tables or under an entry table in a basket for added color.
• Create salt dough ornaments or plates of your children’s hand or pet’s paw. Recipes and premade kits can be found online or in craft stores.
Flowers and greens
Dennis Rabic, owner of LaPorta’s Flowers & Gifts in downtown Johnstown, Pa., said traditional plants such as the poinsettia, Christmas cactus, amaryllis and Norfolk Island pine are good additions to the home for the holidays.
When selecting a plant you need to take into consideration when you want it to be at its peak.
“Once they start blooming you have maybe two weeks,” Rabic said. “You need to buy accordingly. Say you’re buying this week for a party next weekend, you definitely want something that already is in bud form and showing color.”
The arrangement is a factor in determining how long a plant will last.
“If you have something in a vase that water should be changed every two days and every time you change the water you should cut new cuts on the bottom of the stems and immediately immerse them in water,” Rabic said. “The biggest things are temperature and sunlight. You are dealing with a live product, so never put it near a heating vent and keep it out of direct sunlight.”
He said that although flowers wouldn’t last as long, greens can carry through the holidays.
“At the beginning of December, you can order a centerpiece of mixed pine and have it done with ornaments, bows and pine cones and as long as you keep it watered that will look beautiful the whole way through Christmas,” Rabic said.
