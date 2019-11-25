The region offers a colorful mix of holiday activities and displays, whether you’re looking for an old-fashioned Dickens-style downtown Christmas, the ultra-modern music-synched lights of a 36-foot-tall LED tree or a Main Street Christmastime celebration.
And Ebensburg’s traditional Dickens of a Christmas, Downtown Johnstown’s Hometown Christmas and Cumberland’s downtown tree lighting are just a few of nearly a dozen festive gatherings offered from Western Maryland to Cambria County, Pa.
All of these events are free, unless specified below.
Johnstown
Johnstown’s Central Park had already been a Christmastime focal point for years, with a small village of tiny, decorated homes – each sponsored by local groups – filling the city square each season.
But as the 2015 season approached, the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership decided to aim higher.
Forty feet higher, that is.
The group raised $100,000 to add a 36-foot-all Christmas tree decorated with 70,000 LED lights and 100 bright strobes that are programmed to flicker and dance to an ever-changing soundtrack of holiday favorites.
Topped with a 4-foot star, the tree is more than twice the height of a giraffe – and it has become an animated centerpiece to a series of “hometown” holiday events in Johnstown, Light-up Night among them.
The Nov. 22 holiday kickoff event follows the city’s annual parade and will include live music, an Ugly Sweater Run at 5:45 p.m. and a visit with Santa, Discover Downtown Johnstown’s Melissa Radovanic said.
“The tree has really instilled a sense of community pride in our downtown – people come downtown just to see it,” she said, noting that people stay to shop and dine. “But what really makes it special is that its creating new family traditions right here in the park.”
The park’s miniature Christmas village will also grow from 19 homes to 30 this year – each uniquely decorated by local groups and businesses.
While live entertainment is scheduled for each Saturday, the animated tree’s daily musical shows will continue throughout the day, every day into early January.
A miniature ride-along train, The Christmas Express, will loop around Central Park on Dec. 14 and 15.
And across from the park, AmeriServ Financial bank showcases 1950s-era animated Christmas displays that once decorated storefront windows of department stores such as Glosser Bros. and Penn Traffic years ago.
Crafted in a style that somewhat resembles the 1951 stop motion Christmas elf classic Hardrock, Coco and Joe, the display features Santa Claus climbing down a chimney, children rising from their beds and opening doors for a peek at Ol’ Saint Nick.
The downtown Christmas “experience” has become a special draw in recent years, Radovanic said.
“I see cars that travel from more than an hour away to come here and see the park,” she said, estimating 10,000 people visit the park throughout the season. “I don’t know of anything anywhere close to us that has anything like it.”
Other highlights across Greater Johnstown include light-up parties at the Roxbury Bandshell, on Park Avenue and Village Street in Moxham and the West End Neighborhood.
Bedford
Old Bedford Village also offers an illuminated nod to a Christmas of yesteryear.
The site was founded to recreate the colonial experience through “living history” and on Dec. 7 and 14 this year, candles will decorate windows throughout the village, inviting visitors to stroll and explore while volunteers in period attire celebrate the season. An admission fee applies.
A few miles south, Omni Bedford Springs Resort will light up a towering blue spruce on Dec. 1 as part of its annual Grand Illumination event, which is open to the public.
While visitors can gaze at the resort’s illuminated decor, carriage rides and caroling also occur.
“Our annual Grand Illumination Celebration will have you dreaming of sugar plums as we usher in winter a day filled with fun,” resort officials said on Bedford Springs’ website.
Ebensburg
For 13 years, Ebensburg has also turned back the clock with its Dickens of a Christmas celebration.
In a nod to the Victorian era captured in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” the borough’s historic, hilltop downtown is decorated with bold red bows, while 19th century-style lamp posts are decorated with garland and white lights and wreaths.
Veterans Memorial Park is adorned in a “12 Days of Christmas” theme, with each unique day represented in lights, Community Development Director Danea Koss said.
“We’ve always tried to keep with the classic theme – and we’ve had a great response to it over the years,” Koss said.
Penn-Eben Park and Kimball Park – as well as the latter’s gazebo – are also decorated in lights and bows.
From Dec. 6 through 8, a weekend of Dickens events are scheduled, including wassailing through the 1880-built Cambria County Courthouse’s dome-lit rotunda.
Five-foot-tall metal burning baskets are stacked with wood and lit throughout the town, and sleigh and carriage rides will be offered Dec. 7.
A full list of events, which also includes a pub crawl and Ugly Sweater 5k, is posted on www.ebensburgpa.com/ebensburg-dickens.
Somerset
A decorated uptown Somerset celebrates the joy of the season by shutting down its business district Nov. 30 to light a Christmas tree at the Somerset County Courthouse.
Carolers roam the streets and local dancers put on a show, the local rotary club roasts S’mores and a DJ plays holiday tunes on the diamond.
“The magic starts with a holiday parade ending with Santa Claus lighting the tree at the famed historic Courthouse,” according to the event’s Somerset Inc. organizers.
Further west, 1 million sparkling lights will decorate Seven Springs Mountain Resort for its fourth annual Holidays in the Highlands event, which kicks off Nov. 29.
The resort is decorated both outside and indoors for Holidays in the Highlands, with a 50-foot-long Seven Springs Express train ready to transport children through the resort’s Christmas village, while adults can browse an artisan vendor “village,” Communications Director Katie Buchan said.
At Santa’s workshop, children can make holiday crafts or decorate cookies, while carolers roam the resort spreading Christmas cheer.
Events run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 29, and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 30.
They continue from 5 p..m to 9 p.m. on Dec. 6, and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 7 as well.
The resort’s holiday light display runs each evening on weekends until 10 p.m., beginning Nov. 29 and concluding Jan. 19, she said.
Events are free, aside from two weekend concerts, including a Rockin’ Holiday Concert with Joe Grushecky and Friends in the Grand Ballroom on Nov. 29 and the Clarks on Dec. 7.
Cumberland
The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, which offers local excursions on a full-sized train, invites the public to climb aboard The Polar Express.
Tickets start at $55 and depart from Cumberland.
These 65-minute excursions are set to the music of the popular motion picture soundtrack and run from Cumberland to Frostburg. Guests are treated to a North Pole trip that includes a visit with Santa, a reading of the Polar Express and singing and dancing – as well as hot chocolate and cookies.
On the return trip, children will receive a silver sleigh bell, the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad group said.
Passengers are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas.
Excursions run from Friday through Sunday beginning Nov. 29 and continue through Dec 23.
The Friday train departs at 7:30 p.m, while Saturday departures are 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday runs are at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland’s annual tree lighting occurs Nov. 29 this year at the McCoury Stage, following the Queen City’s annual parade.
Frostburg
This western Maryland mountain town will celebrate the start of the season Dec. 1 with a tree lighting by candlelight alongside St. Michael Catholic Church on East Main Street.
And fittingly, for Frostburg, “Jack Frost” himself will make an appearance to pose for photographs with children, organizers said.
The Frostburg Holiday Lamppost Committee sponsors the event.
Holiday lights and decor remain in the downtown through New Years.
