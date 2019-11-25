I am the descendant of a long line of Lutheran ministers, and you might say that I’ve attended my fair share of Christmas Eve church services.
Naturally, my experience tends to lean heavily toward the services led by my dad led in his almost 40-year career in the pulpit, but I’ve either enjoyed or endured some other varieties in my day.
Christmas Eve services are unlike any others. They are my personal favorites – but then, Christmas is my favorite winter holiday of the ones I’ve experienced.
(I also have some knowledge of Hanukah, Kwanza, Ramadan and Winter Solstice celebrations, but I wasn’t raised as closely in those traditions.) As a PK (Preacher’s Kid), you spend a great deal of your life in church, so you develop definite opinions about which services are the crème-de-la-crème!
Take Holy Week, for instance. This is the last segment of Lent, the 40-day preparatory period for Good Friday and Easter, which are the holiest days of the Christian calendar. For a PK, let’s face it – Holy Week is a dreaded seven days.
Growing up in a time when church was a more formal and more rigidly-attended organization than it is today, a PK of my generation spent what seemed like about 180 out of the 168 hours of Holy Week at church: the final Lenten Wednesday night service, Maundy Thursday service, Good Friday, Easter eve, Easter midnight vigil, Easter sunrise service and then Easter Sunday morning service. When you’re 10, that’s religious overload. It would be hard to take that many hours of anything, no matter how deeply faithful you are.
Of course, there were some redeeming moments in the Lent/Holy Week regimen. In the 1960s, it was considered cutting-edge to show religious movies during the weekly Wednesday night Lenten services, and my father enthusiastically embraced this innovation. So every Wednesday night, before the movie began, my best friend Lydia Pearman and I used to pool our pennies and run to the Safeway store across the street from the church. In those days, the penny-candy machines would spit out about 10 candies for each penny. If you had 10 pennies or more, you were good for snacks for the entire Wednesday night movie!
Easter vigil service was made glorious at the stroke of midnight by what seemed like an almost instantaneous metamorphosis of the sanctuary from pitch-dark and draped in black cloth to lily-bedecked and brilliantly lit, with the choir belting out the “Hallelujah Chorus” and the organ thundering away. There was also the 2 a.m. inflating of about 9,000 helium balloons in the basement of the church, which kept us awake until they made their floating appearance at the sunrise service. By the time we got home to hunt Easter eggs, the Easter Bunny had fallen asleep.
But Christmas Eve – on that night there were no downsides – it was sheer heaven! Soft candlelight, evergreen everywhere, the Chrismon tree at the front of the sanctuary with its lovely, white, handmade ornaments, a forest of poinsettias, and everyone dressed in their Christmas best! The beloved carols that never grow old, the decorations that we had put up ourselves as a congregation – it was a “Family of Believers” time and a miracle of joy and anticipation.
The tiny figures in the nativity, with the Baby Jesus finally placed in His manger – the eternal countdown with the Advent Calendar at long last reaching its climax! (Of course there is always the joke about the little boy looking at his mother with puzzlement and asking about the nativity: “Mommy, where’s the fat man?” “What fat man, sweetie?” “Round John Virgin!”)
And there was the night that one of the kids in the choir loft set fire to the hair of another kid with his candle. That led to the use of electric candles for a long while.
Daddy was at his finest on Christmas Eve. I remember the first Christmas we spent in Cumberland after moving to western Maryland from Pittsburgh in 1973. I had been feeling so depressed, so homesick and lonely in a strange new town. Daddy did something that night – I’ll never know if it was spontaneous or planned (it seems, looking back, like such a little thing – but it changed Christmas, and me, forever.
During the traditional singing of “Silent Night,” when everyone holds aloft a lighted candle, Daddy stepped down from the nave into the center aisle of the church, and faced the altar. He reached over to the left and right and took the hand of the person on each end of the row.
Slowly, down each row of pews, neighbor held hands with neighbor, even if it meant clinging to a hand with a candle in it. Finally the organ fell silent as the organist was gathered into the chain, and we sang “Silent Night” without accompaniment, in the quiet candlelight, holding hands across the church and raising our sparkling tapers into the soft, Christmas air.
I have never felt more at peace with the world, more sure of my faith, more mystically one with the spirit of that special night.
