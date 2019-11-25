As winter begins, people are looking for opportunities to participate in one of the season’s most popular recreational activities – ice skating.
Rinks across the region offer programming for beginners and experienced skaters, both indoors and outdoors.
Here’s a look at facilities offering public skating:
1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial
1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown, Pa., offers public skating sessions, described on the arena’s websites as “a great activity for all ages.”
Admission is $5 per person, with skates available to rent at $4 per pair and skate-sharpening services available at $5.
Concessions are available during evening and weekend sessions at the arena’s Section 4 concession stand.
More information, including an ice schedule, an ice-rental request form and a schedule of skating classes, can be found online at www.1stsummitarena.com.
North Central Recreation Center
North Central Recreation Center, 186 Schoolhouse Road, Ebensburg, Pa., offers regular public skating sessions.
Dates and times of public skating sessions are posted at the facility, on its Facebook page and its website, www.northcentralrec.com.
Admission is $5 per person; skates can be rented for $4 per pair.
Concessions sold during public skating sessions include soda, hot chocolate, coffee, soft pretzels, personal pizzas, hot dogs, nachos, Dippin’ Dots and candy.
The facility – which, like 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown, is managed by SMG Entertainment – also offers various other public programs, including skating classes, drop-in hockey sessions and an adult hockey league.
Somerset Fire & Ice Festival
The 25th annual Fire & Ice Festival, scheduled to be held in uptown Somerset, Pa., Jan. 17, 18 and 19, will incorporate an abundance of winter-themed activities, including an outdoor ice rink.
Regina Coughenour, executive director of Somerset Inc., said organizers are going all out to mark the festival’s milestone.
“We’ve ramped up every bit of the festival,” Coughenour said.
The synthetic ice rink will be open on all three days of the festival, rain, snow or shine.
Skates will be available for rent.
More information on the Fire & Ice Festival is available online at www.somersetinc.org/fireandice.
MassMutual Pittsburgh Ice Rink at PPG Place
The well-known outdoor skating rink in downtown Pittsburgh opened Nov. 22, during the city’s Light Up Night and will remain open until March 1.
Located between Third and Fourth avenues in the PPG Plaza building complex, the rink measures 116 feet by 116 feet, two-thirds the size of a standard National Hockey League rink, according to the PPG Place website.
The rink has opened each winter since 2001.
Until Jan. 1, the rink’s regular hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Special holiday hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from 11 a.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
From Jan. 2 to March 1, the rink’s regular hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Special holiday hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents’ Day. A special “Valentine’s Skate” will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14.
Admission is $10 for those ages 13 to 49, $9 for children aged 12 or under, $9 for adults ages 50 and above and $9 for military personnel with identification.
Skates can be rented for $4 per pair, and lockers are available for rent at 50 cents each.
S&T Bank Arena
The White Township Recreation Complex and S&T Bank Arena, 497 E. Pike Road, Indiana, Pa., offers a variety of public recreational programs, including regular public skating sessions from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturdays, from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays.
Some regular sessions are cancelled to accommodate special events, and some special skating sessions are scheduled throughout the season. The most up-to-date schedule is available online at www.whitetownshiprec.org.
Adults pay $6 for admission and $3 for skate rental, students pay $5 for admission and $3 for skate rental and kids under six pay $2 for admission and $2 for skate rental. Family rates, group rates and season passes are also available.
Galactic Ice
Galactic Ice, 750 Park Ave., Altoona, Pa., offers public skating sessions, learn-to-skate classes, “Stick & Shoot” open-ice sessions for hockey players and other public events. “iSkate” sessions under the lights for children ages 13 and under are held from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays; admission is $10 per person.
The normal admission price is $7 to $9 per person, plus $2 for skate rental. Group and fundraising rates are also available.
More information, including dates and times of public skating sessions and other events, can be found at the rink’s website, galacticicerink.org. Updates are also posted to its Facebook page.
Morgantown Ice Arena
Morgantown Ice Arena, 1001 Mississippi St., Morgantown, West Virginia, offers public skating sessions on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Skating lessons and season passes are available.
More information can be found online at www.boparc.org.
