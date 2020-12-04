Rainy winter weather couldn’t keep residents out of Central Park Friday for the second City of Johnstown Christmas Market.
“It’s worth the trip down here to see the houses and tree and support the vendors,” said Pat Civis, of Johnstown.
Civis added that the decorated park is as pretty as Rockefeller Center in New York City.
Surrounding the town square were vendors of numerous varieties selling everything from candles and clothing items to jewelry, handmade gifts, adult beverages and fresh-cut wreaths.
Civis said she had attended the inaugural event last year and was glad to be back again.
Kathy Quinn, her sister, was just as pleased to see the hometown market up and running again.
“It’s nice to see so many people in town,” Quinn said.
She and her sister grew up in the city and remember when Johnstown was a “bustling” shopping destination.
“It’s a little damp, but it’s nice to see familiar faces,” said Yvonne Gahagan, of Gahagan Farms.
She was set up along Main Street where she sold holiday wreaths and other decorations made from evergreen cuttings.
Gahagan had sold her wares last year and was back again because of “how great” the experience had been.
She said it was “really cool to see all the different businesses” set up downtown.
For Aisha Robinson, of Aisha’s Drip, this was her first year at the market, but she expected it to be a good business opportunity.
“I love this,” Robinson said.
She was selling lip gloss, cosmetics, jewelry and similar items under a tent on Locust Street.
Remy Hawkins, Robinson’s fiance who was helping her with the stand, described the event as a “great opportunity” for the community to come out and see what’s available locally.
Aside from the market surrounding the park, another draw Friday was Santa Claus, who made an appearance at 5 p.m.
Samantha Brejwo-Robinson and her husband, Akil, brought their two children down to see St. Nick and to take in the holiday festivities.
Despite the rainy weather, the family enjoyed themselves and took plenty of photos.
Akil Robinson said he was pleased to see an event such as the market organized in Johnstown and considered it a good opportunity to bring people together.
He and his wife would like to see the event continue next year.
Vendors will be set up again from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
During the event, the city is enforcing “a strict zero tolerance policy” on mask wearing and social distancing.
