JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mary Kay and Frank Milavec are regulars at the annual Polacek Family Johnstown Slavic Festival in Cambria City, and they were there again during the event’s first day on Friday, listening to polka music.
The music, food and traditions of old are significant draws for them.
“This is all of our nationalities,” Mary Kay Milavec said.
Her family is a mix of Ukrainian and Slovakian, while Frank Milavec’s heritage is Slovakian. The couple said they attend the event, which started in 2015, every year.
Mary Kay Milavec said the gathering is the “customs of our parents.”
“It brings back a lot of good memories,” she added.
The Milavecs were two of several dozen people who filled the front lot of the Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s Heritage Discovery Center in Johnstown’s Cambria City section, while others made their way to the courtyard for more Slavic history or to eat and dance.
Both food and craft booths were set up throughout the areas to provide a taste and a look of the old world.
Traditional decorations, jewelry and more were out for sale, as well as sweet treats such as nutrolls, and antique Slavic outfits hung in the center courtyard.
There was also a display of famous Johnstowners of Slavic decent and a map of the countries that make up the European region, such as the Czech Republic, Ukraine and Slovakia, where visitors could put a sticker on the areas their families were from.
Dolly Richnavsky Yonkoski, of Dunlo, was selling aprons, potholders, towels and other kitchen wares – some that had matryoshka dolls – while wearing her kroj, a traditional dress and vest from her father’s village in Slovakia.
She also had booklets of Slavic traditions and other information available.
Yonkoski has been a vendor at Slavic Fest since the inception, she said, and always looks forward to attending.
“It brings everyone back together, sharing their joys,” she said.
Yonkoski is especially a fan of the music, noting that her husband and she enjoy dancing to polka music.
Adelle Picking is also a lover of polka, and while her husband, Howard, looked at the Slavic sticker map, she danced nearby.
“It’s good for everybody,” she said about the festival.
“It’s a great place to come.”
Jerry and Joy Simon lingered nearby to look at the maps.
Jerry Simon’s paternal grandparents hailed from Hungary, while his maternal grandparents were from Czechoslovakia.
Joy Simon said that although she’s of German and English descent, she loves celebrating heritage and attending the annual festival.
Her husband added that it’s a shame more such traditions and festivals aren’t practiced as much as they used to be.
Slavic Fest will continue Saturday from noon to 9:30 p.m. in Cambria City.
