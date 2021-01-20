For the first time in their lives, Clea Patrick Hollis, Dr. Stella Somiari, Mia Jordan and millions of young girls across the United States saw a person who looked like them, and who shared much of their personal experience, become vice president on Wednesday.
The transformative moment occurred when Kamala Harris took the oath of office during the Inauguration Day ceremony outside the U.S. Capitol.
She is now the first woman, first Black American and first person of south Asian heritage to hold the position.
“History has been made,” Somiari, an immigrant from Africa and senior director at the Windber Research Institute, succinctly said. Somiari called Harris’ election “a clear indication that America is open for us to be who we have to be.”
Jordan, a Greater Johnstown High School senior, said the inauguration left her “speechless.”
“It’s amazing to see the representation that I have today and to see a door being opened for me and others like me,” Jordan said.
Somiari and Hollis hope Harris’ election and inauguration can inspire future generations of young women and children of color.
“I always said it was possible,” said Hollis, a current University of Phoenix dissertation chair who has taught on many levels from pre-school through higher education. “You say things, wanting them to happen. But when they become reality, you say, ‘We can. Yes, we can.’ ”
“Every day is a new dawn,” Somiari said. “For those who work hard, for those who have a dream, there’s room for them to be who they want to be.”
Harris and President Joe Biden, both Democrats, have taken office during a tumultuous time for the nation that is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the impeachment of former President Donald Trump, a Republican, which occurred after a group of his supporters stormed into the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the Electoral College certification process.
“This will be a time that we will tell our children about,” Jordan said. “I think that it is such a significant time. I know how the actions of what we do now and the actions of what other people do now are going to be recorded in history.
“I think it’s truly heartbreaking the things that happened at the Capitol a few weeks ago. I think that that will go down in history as a horrible day in America. What’s important now is that we learn from these moments – we learn from the wrong, and we learn from even the right that is being done – and we go forward, and we don’t continue to march backward.”
Hollis said, in her opinion, voters looked at the important issues and picked the candidates “who can best fix these problems” and have “the credentials to bring the country back together.”
“We’re fighting the pandemic,” she said. “We’re having problems with other countries and different treaties and so forth. There are so many people out of work. And we began to look around and say, ‘Who can fix it?’ ”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.