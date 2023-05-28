JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Popcorn and drinks in hand, history fans made their way into the State Theater of Johnstown on Sunday to watch a digitally remastered showing of the 1926 silent film ”The Johnstown Flood.”
While some people who bought tickets were from the area, others, such as Brian Kuntz and Krista Shaw, made the trip from Pittsburgh.
“We came up just for the show,” said Kuntz, who has cultivated an interest in the region’s history ever since he read David McCullough’s book “The Johnstown Flood.”
He surprised Shaw with the visit to Johnstown on Sunday. The pair toured the area before the movie. Kuntz said he remembers visiting the Johnstown Flood Museum as a child during a school trip, while it was Shaw’s first time in the city.
“He’s teaching me a lot,” she said.
As soon as tickets were available, Kuntz purchased a pair, planned the trip and excitedly waited for the day to arrive.
“This will be a great thing for anybody to watch,” he said of the restored film.
After the movie, the couple planned to visit the Stone Bridge to see it lit up at night.
“The Johnstown Flood,” staring George O’Brien and Janet Gaynor, was restored from the original 35mm nitrate print to 4K digital files by Robert Harris and James Mockoski.
“I’m thrilled,” said Deb Winterscheidt, Johnstown Area Heritage Association director of development and member services.
Winterscheidt said she was allowed to view the restored film before the premiere. She described it as riveting.
Although the 1926 movie is based on the historic South Fork Dam failure that resulted in the deaths of more than 2,200 people, the reason for that disaster as portrayed in the film does not match reality.
Because some of the wealthy people whose club owned the dam were still alive when the movie was made, the plot instead focuses on a lumber titan who defies warnings about the dam’s needed repairs due to his greed. Although united workers attempt to prevent disaster, the matter is out of their hands.
Winterscheidt said the movie’s special effects are top-notch for its era, and so is the score.
Molly Sarver, of Indiana, attended the premiere with friends. Having the chance to watch the classic film was a joy for her. She was pleased JAHA worked with the State Theater to offer the screening to the community.
“Being from this region, I really care about local history,” she said.
“Having it here, I think, is something really special,” theater Executive Director Eric Reighard said.
Coincidentally, the State Theater first opened in 1926, the year of the film’s release.
Reighard said he was happy that JAHA approached him and his staff about the event. He said they’re always looking to provide unique experiences to the community.
Although the showing was for one night only, Winterscheidt said a limited-edition Blu-Ray of the restored film will be available later this year.
Additionally, the Johnstown Flood Museum will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Wednesday. The screening was held as a fundraiser for the organization. For a complete schedule of the ceremony, visit www.jaha.org.
