EBENSBURG, Pa. – Cambria County’s “Old Stone Jail,” with its 19th-century architecture, history and mystery, has long stirred Dave Davis’ imagination.
And now he owns the building.
“I always had a fascination with the jail, so I just wanted to see if I could do something that would benefit everybody, including myself,” said Davis, a Central Cambria High School graduate who has lived outside the region for four decades. “I’m really not sure what drove me other than just I want to be the one that gets it done.”
The structure, which was built in 1872 at the corner of North Center and West Sample streets in Ebensburg, housed prisoners until the late 1990s. It has been sitting vacant in recent years, except for occasional use as a storage facility.
Ownership was transferred from Cambria County and the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County to Davis’ North Carolina-based DSherwoodD Enterprises for $1 with the understanding that “the expense that this developer is going to have in bringing that building up to code and getting it updated and upgraded as well” will be costly, according to Renée Daly, the authority’s executive director.
Davis said getting the building repaired and up to code is the “real hurdle.”
“It’s in horrible shape,” he said.
The new owner wants to keep the structure as “historically correct as possible.”
“I really don’t want to get it too fancy,” Davis said. “I want the old feel. I want the spookiness and all that to remain, but we’ve got to get it clean and safe.”
Davis is considering numerous ideas for the space once renovations are complete. He plans to live in the former warden’s area. DSherwoodD Enterprises might operate escape rooms, hold tours and host events, maybe while providing lodging in jail cells.
Other parts of the prison could be used for retail and office space for startups and short-term rentals, according to Davis.
He does not plan to add bars or restaurants.
“Bringing in a facility like this that will provide other amenities for the residents and for the people to come into Ebensburg, I think, will provide an economic development driver that is not already existing,” Daly said. “I know that the new owner has mentioned that they don’t want to compete with any of the businesses that are already there. They want to provide economic development that will go alongside and also benefit what is currently there and provide amenities that are not already existing.”
