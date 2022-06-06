Laurel Highlands Historical Village is holding an ongoing food drive to support area veterans.
The group is collecting food items, paper goods and hygiene products.
Donations are being accepted at the lottery booth at The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township; Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, 441 Theatre Drive, Richland Township, and 4343 Admiral Peary Hwy., Ebensburg; Kimmie’s Kitchen, 3767 William Penn Ave., Mundys Corner; Stager’s Store, 696 Dulancey Drive, Portage; and Randy’s BiLo, 1514 Jefferson Ave., Windber.
Information: 814-241-6123.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.