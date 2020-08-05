A handful of historical groups or cultural nonprofits were among 140 statewide to receive a share of $780,500 in funds from the Pennsylvania Humanities Council aimed at providing COVID-19 relief.
That list includes:
• Johnstown Area Heritage Association, which received $7,500.
• The Cambria County Publci Library Association ($7,500)
• Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County ($4,500)
• Ligonier Valley Historical Society ($4,500)
• Springs Historical Society of the Casselman Valley ($4,000)
“Despite facing unprecedented hardship, Pennsylvania’s resilient and creative cultural organizations continue to provide important services and programs to our communities,” said Laurie Zierer, PHC’s executive director. “PHC CARES will help sustain this vital cultural infrastructure at a time when it is needed most.”
Dubbed PHC CARES, the goal of this fund is to assist in sustaining the state’s cultural infrastructure by advancing humanities programs and helping organizations adapt to site closures and the cancellation of in-person events that bring people together and support local economies.
