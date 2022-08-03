JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An 1870s-built landmark that carries traffic over Bens Creek in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, is open to traffic.
A $152,700 project to repair Shaffer Covered Bridge's support beams wrapped up Tuesday following a final inspection, Somerset County officials confirmed.
The bridge was cleared for travel again after a final inspection of the work was conducted with contractor Thornbury, Inc., according to EADS Group Structures and Highway Manager Andy Fedorko, who serves as the county's engineer.
"People won't really notice (the improvements)," Fedorko said. "Because the majority of the work is hidden by interior and exterior side boards."
The bridge was closed several times for safety reasons over the past few years due to deteriorating roof support beams.
A temporary support system was erected to support the roof in 2020 and the roofing itself was repaired in 2021 to enable small passenger vehicles to cross the truss bridge.
With the support system now replaced, a seven-foot height restriction on vehicles has been lifted, Fedorko said.
Somerset County officials were able to secure a $100,000 grant toward the stabilization.
At the time the project was awarded, the remaining balance was being covered through liquid fuels funds, county officials said when repair bids were awarded.
The bridge is one of several historic wooden bridges the county is tasked with preserving.
"Getting this project completed is good news for everyone, especially the residents who live there," President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
