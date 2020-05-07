An historic Fairhope Township covered bridge has reopened.
Somerset County Commissions announced Thursday that repairs have been completed to Pack Saddle Bridge, which was closed April 20 for repair work.
Everett-based Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance handled the work at a price tag of $120,435.50, County Chief Clerk Sonya Augustine said.
State-issued Multimodal Transportation Fund grant dollars and a county match were used toward the project.
