An historic Fairhope Township covered bridge has reopened.

Somerset County Commissions announced Thursday that repairs have been completed to Pack Saddle Bridge, which was closed April 20 for repair work.

Everett-based Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance handled the work at a price tag of $120,435.50, County Chief Clerk Sonya Augustine said.

State-issued Multimodal Transportation Fund grant dollars and a county match were used toward the project.

