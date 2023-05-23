SOUTH FORK, Pa. – Standing atop the south abutment of the old South Fork Dam, Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority Executive Director Cliff Kitner declared Tuesday an historic day because after years of work the Path of the Flood Trail was finally complete.
"This is a dream come true," Kitner said.
He and several other local, state and federal representatives, along with volunteers and community leaders gathered at the location to mark the moment with a ceremony and ribbon cutting.
When Kitner took the role of executive director, he envisioned a full-length path.
Now, with this last piece in place, a person can hike, bike or walk the true path of the flood from the Johnstown National Memorial site to the Stone Bridge in downtown, a route that follows the 20 million tons of water from the Johnstown Flood of 1889.
"This trail is all about connections," memorial site manager and chief of interpretation and visitor services Douglas Bosley said.
The path connects communities, history and much more, he added.
Bosley took part in the Staple Bend Tunnel's ribbon-cutting ceremony 22 years ago – the start of the path – and has come full-circle with Tuesday's event.
He said in 2001, it was almost unbelievable to think one day there would be a path between the dam in South Fork and Stone Bridge in Johnstown, but he was happy to see it completed.
"This is indeed a special day for our community, for the National Park Service and for its people," Superintendent for the National Parks of Western Pennsylvania Stephen Clark said.
Tuesday's ceremony was celebrated with 14 speakers, all with a connection to the work, and dozens of visitors to the National Park site.
Grants secured for the last leg of the path include $100,000 from the state Department of Conservation and Economic Development, secured by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, on behalf of the CCCRA, and a $25,000 Community Foundation for the Alleghenies sum received by the Friends of the Johnstown National Memorial.
Berkebile Excavating, of Johnstown, completed construction of this portion of the track.
Trail users can now start from South Abutment Road and loop around the lakebed before passing through the dam ruins heading toward South Fork and onward toward Johnstown following the Conemaugh River.
Additionally, the trail's completion is just in time for the annual Path of the Floor Historic Races on Saturday, which for the first time in the contest's history will start at the breast of the dam.
As the ceremony wrapped up, visitors took to the trail, with some walking, while others, such as brothers Eugene, Chuck and Larry Kupchella, mounted their bicycles.
"This is amazing," CCCRA board member Eugene Kupchella said.
The trio parked a vehicle in Johnstown and planned to bike the entire 14.66 miles from South Fork to Johnstown.
"I was sold on the downhill park," Chuck Kupchella joked.
While listening to the speakers, the Nanty Glo native said he was struck by the fact that at one time the South Fork Hunting and Fishing Club was a location that brought people from all over to the area for recreation and now 134 years later the region is doing so again.
"It is a year-round recreational gem," Larry Kupchella added.
Although the Path of the Flood is complete, Kitner assured the crowd his and the CCCRA's work isn't done.
"There's still more to come in the future," he said. "We're still working hard."
