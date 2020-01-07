A historic Conemaugh Township wooden bridge reopened to small vehicle traffic Tuesday.
Somerset County work crews wrapped up work this week to stabilize the 1800s-era Shaffer Covered Bridge’s roof to allow vehicles under 7 feet tall to cross it again.
The bridge was closed June 20 after EADS Group staff reported they discovered deterioration on part of the beam system used to hold up its metal roof.
The county worked with EADS Group engineers to find a solution on the issue for the past few months, with several residents along the rural Covered Bridge Road worried the detour they’ve been forced to follow could become treacherous – and perhaps unusable
– when ice or heavy snow falls.
Walker said county crews received the necessary approvals to install a series of steel I-beam supports and a system of hangers onto and alongside the span to brace and support the roof.
