Johnstown will not likely have a new full-time city manager until at least late 2020 or early 2021.
Deborah Grass, the city’s coordinator in Act 47, a Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development program for distressed municipalities, said the plan was to hold off on the process, even though the former city manager, George Hayfield, formally submitted a letter of resignation back on Oct. 31, 2019.
John Trant Jr., who became interim city manager, effective Dec. 2, has been handling matters, including the ongoing process of selling the city’s sewer system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority, preparing Johnstown to leave Act 47 by October of next year and recently searching for a new police chief following the resignation of Robert Johnson.
“It was intentionally delayed until later this summer for a couple of reasons,” Grass said.
“One is that they were very much involved in the sewer sale and a number of other things that needed to be addressed related to the exit plans and some things that were identified in the exit plan for them. And then, of course, COVID hit and everything was delayed for the most part. But there was really no intention from DCED, from the Act 47 team and I think from city officials to really look at a search until later this year.”
City Councilman Charles Arnone also pointed to the sewer sale as a main reason for the delay. City Council approved the transaction in June. The water authority is expected to vote on the matter on Thursday.
“I honestly believe that we’re moving in the right direction,” Arnone said. “Myself, along with most of the City Council, is looking to see through this sewage sale and transfer and that deal being finished before we take on a new city manager in that John Trant has worked with us through this whole process. It would be a lot for somebody to come on and try to take over that in the interim and finish that deal. In my personal view, I think it would be better so he at least wraps this up and we get through this process of it, so we won’t be putting such an overweight burden on a new person coming into the area.”
Trant has been working on a part-time basis at an hourly pay rate not to exceed $8,000 per month. He is the eighth full-time, acting or interim city manager since 2014.
“I think Mr. Trant has brought something we haven’t had in quite a while to the city manager position, which is stability,” Mayor Frank Janakovic said.
Council will ultimately decide who to hire as manager after receiving input from individuals from the community and within city government.
“I’m happy to work with City Council for as long as necessary to make progress on the major issues facing the city administration – sewer deal, police chief search, Act 47 exit, 2021 budgeting, capital planning – and ultimately find a long-term, full-time manager,” Trant said.
He added: “My goal is for the city to find a really well-qualified candidate that can stay here for the foreseeable future and continue to work with council in a positive way, period. My role in that is to continue to manage the operations as they move forward with the search and be supportive however I can. I would hope that they find a really well-qualified candidate that can help to continue to move things forward here.”
Grass expects the selection process to take several months once the position is advertised, possibly sometime within the next few weeks. Even then, the contract cannot extend past the city’s next reorganization meeting, which would be in January 2022, meaning it will likely be a one-year deal, according to Grass.
City manager salaries have been around $80,000 recently, which is good money for Johnstown, but low by the standards for the job. Grass said extra funding could be available to help make the position more appealing to potential applicants.
“The DCED actually approved an Act 47 grant that would supplement salary and benefits for a new manager,” Grass said. “They will be very much involved in the selection process because they will be providing substantial funds for three to four years to supplement salary, benefits in order to attract a quality manager to the city.”
