A Lunch & Learn event will be held at Johnstown Area Regional Industries from noon to 1:15 p.m. Oct. 17.
Brooke Contacos with HR Consultants Inc. will present “Rules, Regulations and Best Practices for Hiring.”
The session will cover how to place an effective job ad, your role in the hiring process, the cost of a bad hire, topics to avid and learn and practice smart and legal interviewing.
The cost to attend the event is $5 per person, which includes lunch. To register, visit www.jari.com and click on the calendar to access registration forms, or contact Jenn Seese at jseese@jari.com.
Registrations are required by Oct 16.
