Hinterliter named chief Cambria detective

EBENSBURG, Pa. – After several months without a permanent leader, a new chief county detective was approved by the Cambria County commissioners Thursday.
The commissioners approved the transfer of Brett Hinterliter to chief county detective at an annual salary of $55,937.70.
"Chief Brett Hinterliter brings decades of experience to his new position as chief county detective,” Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.
Hinterliter has been serving the area as a law enforcement officer since 2003, first with the Johnstown Police Department, then as a county detective since 2016.
“He is well-respected not only in the Cambria County Detective Bureau, but throughout the county due to his extensive work with the Cambria County Drug Task Force and FBI Safe Streets Task Force,” Neugebauer said. “He has investigated and charged hundreds, if not thousands, of cases which have resulted in guilty pleas or verdicts. His dedication to protecting our community is evident in the tenacity with which he approaches his work, and we look forward to continuing working with all levels of law enforcement for the betterment of our neighborhoods."
Hinterliter said that he looks forward to serving the citizens of Cambria County in his new position.
“I would like to have more public interactions,” he said. “My line will always be open to answer any questions that any citizen has, and also to keep chipping away at the drug epidemic that we are currently facing.”
