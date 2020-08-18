Hindman Funeral Homes & Cremation Inc. will hold a law enforcement appreciation luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Johnstown Inn, 1310 Frankstown Road.
There is no fee to attend.
Information: www.HindmanFuneralHomes.com.
