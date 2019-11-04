Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. will sponsor its annual Operation Sweaters for Veterans through Friday.
The funeral home will collect new sweaters and gloves that will be delivered to local VA hospitals, VA homes and veterans service organizations.
Donations can be dropped off at funeral home locations at 146 Chandler Ave., Johnstown; 1521 Frankstown Road, Johnstown; and 333 Beaver St., Hastings.
Information: 814-536-1770.
