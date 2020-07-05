Hindman Funeral Homes and Crematory is holding Pull for Us! to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by asking people to collect pop tops from beverages and soup cans.
Funds generated from the recycled aluminum will help St. Jude families fight childhood cancer.
The funeral home will match contributions through Sept. 30.
Donations can be made at Hindman Funeral Homes and Crematory, 146 Chandler Ave. or 1521 Frankstown Road, Johnstown, or at Easly-Hindman, 333 Beaver St., Hastings.
