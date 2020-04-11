Hindman Funeral Homes and Crematorium Inc. is offering a "Hugs From The Heart" – a way for family members and friends who can't attend a funeral service to be part of the remembrance.
The program offers "the chance to be able to share memories, love and support for the family," Hindman said Friday in announcing the program.
Messages shared through the website https://hindmanfuneralhomes.com will be attached to balloons that will "fill our chapel as hugs from the heart for the families."
The program is offered at Hindman Funeral Home in Johnstown and Easly-Hindman Funeral Home in Hastings.
For more information call 842-3291.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.