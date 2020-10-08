LORETTO – St. Francis University students gathered at the bell tower on campus Thursday and led by assistant men’s basketball coach Eric Taylor, embarked on the second #Hike4Humanity.
The event was created by Taylor to act as a catalyst for making new friends and breaking down barriers, whatever those may be.
“We’ve got great support from our campus community,” Taylor said.
Societal unrest over several issues gave him the idea to organize hikes and he put his project in motion on Sept. 24 for the first gathering, which attracted “a couple hundred” supporters, he said.
Thursday’s walk pulled in a smaller crowd – all wearing masks – but there were still dozens of students and faculty who proudly followed Taylor as he led them across campus.
The group started at the bell tower and walked through the Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto, past the Pieta Shrine and Stations of the Cross, across the campus mall and Manor Drive to the Mount Assisi Friary and Gardens.
Once there, they looped through the gardens, back across the roadway – where campus police were directing traffic – and ended where they began.
Jalurah Moore, a junior at the university, said she wanted to participate in the hike because she thought it was a good endeavor and a chance to meet new people.
“I think this will bring us all together as one,” Moore said.
Fellow junior A.J. Labriola agreed.
He was excited to walk with the others after missing the first gathering.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Labriola said.
In his opinion, the hike “really embodies the sense of community and family” at the university and “spreads a message of love.”
Ramiir Dixon, a senior at the school, joined his fellow students Thursday to support Taylor and the movement. He participated in the first hike and enjoyed it.
Dixon said he views the excursion as a good way to connect with new people.
Taylor’s initiative may be spreading to more universities and colleges soon.
Alexis Watson-Poole, the Northeast Conference diversity, equity and inclusion advisor, applauded the concept of getting people together and is going to push for other schools in the conference to follow suit, Taylor said.
To further support the cause, Taylor had T-shirts made that sport the hashtag Hike4Humanity.
These were sold for $5 each and the proceeds were used to pay for materials with the rest donated to the dining hall staff.
Lori Schrift, facilities and events coordinator for the JFK Center, said there’s been a lot of good feedback about the hike.
She got involved with Taylor to help him fulfill his vision.
Schrift said the St. Francis University campus is a tight-knit community and the #Hike4Humanity adds to that.
Taylor is planning an additional hike to take place in November.
The date will be announced in the coming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.