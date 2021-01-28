A 20-foot stretch of water main near New Florence will likely be replaced this year, Highridge Water Authority announced during its reorganization meeting, which also included a 2021 budget that keeps rates the same.
It’s one of several projects under consideration for 2021 for the authority, whose territory includes parts of Indiana County and the Seward and New Florence areas of Westmoreland County.
The board also reelected John Stumpf, of Burrell Township, as authority chairman, Harold Hixson and vice-chairman and James Mitchell as secretary.
Authority meetings will continue being held on the third Tuesday of each month starting at 6:30 p.m., the board wrote in a release to media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.