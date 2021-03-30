Those who received initial doses of vaccine through clinics sponsored by Highlands Health: Laurel Highlands Free and Charitable Medical Clinic are scheduled to get their second shots over the next few weeks.
Those getting the second dose will go to the same location where the first dose was administered.
The free clinic’s Nightingale Calling robocall system will be notifying participants about the scheduled times.
Here is the schedule for second shots:
- 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Highlands Health, 315 Locust St., for those who received Moderna vaccines on March 4 at the free clinic.
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., for those who received the Pfizer vaccine March 12 at the church.
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., for those who received the Pfizer vaccine March 13 at the church.
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 9 at SeniorLIFE Johnstown, 401 Broad St., for those who received the Pfizer vaccine March 19 at SeniorLIFE.
- Noon to 3 p.m. April 9 at Armagh United Methodist Church, 570 W. Philadelphia St., for those who received the Pfizer vaccine March 19 at the church.
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 15 at SeniorLIFE Johnstown, 401 Broad St., for those who received the Moderna vaccine March 18 at SeniorLIFE.
Another first-dose clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St., Friedens.
Preregistration is required online at www.highlandshealthclinic.com or by phone for those who don’t have access to a computer by calling 814-534-6242 and selecting option four.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
