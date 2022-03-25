JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A new Highlands Health Clinic program aims to reconnect isolated individuals, especially the elderly, with friends, family and the world.
"Live-Better-Longer" is a joint effort between the non-profit medical center and My Health's Voice, which provided the robot calling system, Nightingale Calling, which helped distribute COVID-19 vaccines to the region.
"It's a chance to give back and we're just doing this to make some good things happen," My Health's Voice CEO Scott Lowry said.
Rosalie Danchanko, Highlands Health executive director, and Lowry, held a presentation for local agencies to learn more about the program on Friday at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown.
Through a $198,000 Federal Communications Commission grant Danchanko wrote, Amazon Echo Show 8s, which retail for about $130, will be provided for free to participants.
These devices are going to be set up by University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown information technology interns with Highlands and include prompts, relevant apps and emergency contacts for those individuals.
They'll also be available for follow-up inquires and issues.
The only requirements to participate are an internet connection, cell phone and free Amazon account.
Lowry said the first group of referrals to receive a device will most likely already have these amenities.
Moving forward, possible corporate sponsorships and requests for discounts or waivers of fees will be leveraged to provide internet access and a cell phone, and to cover service fees for the disabled, seniors and those who are disadvantaged making use of the program.
At this time, every avenue is being explored to subvert these costs, Lowry and Danchanko said.
Barb Penna, Senior Life Johnstown outreach coordinator, considers this the "way of the future."
"The people we serve at Senior Life, this would be wonderful," she said after the event.
Penna has a similar Amazon device and noted the benefits of it during the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said she and her family used it for virtual birthday parties, video calls and to read stories to her 3-year-old granddaughter.
Penna saw a lot of benefits regarding what Highlands Health and My Health's Voice are doing.
"I think it's a great program," she said.
Her organization, along with others, such as the Cambria County Agency on Aging, Community Action Partnership of Cambria County, Distinctive Human Services and several others were represented on Friday.
Throughout the presentation, Lowry provided data about the isolation and income levels of some older residents – 54.1 million people are more than 65 years old, at least 7.1 million of them live in poverty and double that many are economically insecure.
A majority of them want to age at home as well.
"Much of what we're trying to do is make that possible," Lowry said.
He said the devices would help do that through three points: preserve dignity, maintain independence and improve quality of life.
Lowry touted the versatility of the Echo Show from its ability to play music, host and receive video calls, re-order prescriptions, call for help and guard a home when the owner is out by listening for broken glass or the sound of an alarm.
He proceeded to provide a demonstration of most of these features and many others.
"This is about No. 1, imagination," Lowry said. "And two, sharing."
Tara Ingram, a new participant in the "Live-Better-Longer" program spoke to the group about the benefits of having the technology in her home.
"This new program they implemented is awesome," Ingram said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.