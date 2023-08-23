Highlands Health will be jamming at its annual benefit concert.
The clinic, in collaboration with Johnstown Area Heritage Association, will present Melvin Seals & JGB, with special guests Ron Holloway and FlowerChild, on Saturday in the Polacek Pavilion at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Gates open at 6 p.m. with FlowerChild performing at 6:30 p.m., followed by Melvin Seals & JGB taking to the stage at 8:30 p.m.
“This concert is our largest fundraising activity and supports services to those in our community who do not have health insurance,” said Rosalie Danchanko, executive director of Highlands Health. “We are excited to once again offer an outstanding show for this great cause.”
Seals has been a powerful presence in the music industry for more than 30 years with a long-established reputation as a performer, recording artist and producer.
He is most revered for his powerful, high-spirited, Hammond B-3 organ and keyboards in the Jerry Garcia Band.
Seals spun his B-3 magic with the Jerry Garcia Band for 18 years, and in doing so, helped pioneer and define what has now become jam band music.
From blues to funk to rock to jazz, he serves up a mix with a little rhythm and blues and gospel thrown in to spice things up.
Melvin Seals & JGB bring an intuitive, expressive style, soul, spontaneity and remarkable chops to the table.
They offer an exciting, often psychedelic musical journey that keeps the audience dancing and smiling for hours.
Holloway, an internationally known musician who has worked with the Allman Brothers, Susan Tedeschi, Gov’t Mule, Warren Haynes and Dizzy Gillespie will join the band on saxophone.
One of Johnstown’s most popular bands, FlowerChild has been entertaining audiences across the region for more than 25 years, drawing their inspiration from the jam and funk music of the ’60s and ’70s.
“We’re seeing a tremendous amount of enthusiasm for this show across the entire region,” said Bryan Hummel, an organizer of the event. “It will be a fitting conclusion to an incredible season of music at Peoples Natural Gas Park.”
A 2007 black PRS (Paul Reed Smith) Singlecut guitar with EMG 81 and 85 active pickups installed and PRS locking tuner upgrade, and a D’Angelico acoustic guitar and strap will be raffled off.
Vendors include Rayne’s Backyard BBQ and Dunny’s Pizza, along with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Store. There also will be a bar. Identification must be shown to purchase alcohol.
Event sponsors are JWF Industries, Ron and Lisa Kuchera and E.MAP.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate.
They are available online at www.highlandshealthclinic.com, at www.jaha.org through Eventgroove.
Kelly Urban can be reached at 814-532-5073.
