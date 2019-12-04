The average Highland Sewer and Water Authority customer will pay $5.67 more for their monthly water bill in January.
For the typical residence using 2,900 gallons of water monthly, it marks a 35% increase to a bill that, until now, was just $15.87 per month, Authority Manager Jeremy Horvath said.
“For a long time, our rates have been $10 less (monthly) than our closest competitor – some communities pay $30 or $40 more,” he said. “But we’re at the point where we have 43 million feet of pipe installed between 1900 and 1940 that needs replaced.”
As planned, separate rate increases for residential and commercial customers would generate $650,000 in new revenue annually to begin replacing those lines with new pipe, Horvath said.
The authority often initiates $750,000 pipeline repair projects from year to year, he added.
In 2021, the total could rise to $3.5 million. The bulk of it would be directed to replace two miles of line that travels underneath Norfolk Southern-operated railroad track from Sidman to South Fork.
The cast iron lines have been a problem for the authority before, and each time, it requires the authority to navigate through a detailed approval process with the railroad company to acquire access to the corridor.
“They’re great to work with. But it’s also difficult because they have to consider work schedules, train schedules and track clearances,” Horvath said.
The $3.5 million Sidman to South Fork project would redirect the line away from the track, he said.
The authority’s increases reflect changes to two rate categories next year.
The first is the base-level “minimum rate fee,” which is currently $11 a month for residential customers. That will shift to $16 in 2020, Horvath said.
New rates were also set for usage above 2,000 gallons monthly – with the fee for any customer using up to 10,000 gallons increasing from $5.14 to $5.65, bringing the typical bill to more than $21 monthly, figures posted on the authority’s website show.
Industrial customers, whose monthly usage – and bills – are significantly higher on average, will see 10% increases.
A portion of Highland’s customer base won’t see rate changes in 2020 – those added by its absorption of the Adams Township Water Authority.
Highland Sewer and Water Authority added 470 new customers from a neighboring agency over the summer.
Customer rates for the Salix area community served by the authority already were negotiated as part of the deal with Highland, setting minimum customer rates at $26.22, a 3% decrease.
Those rates will remain unchanged through 2020, Horvath said.
