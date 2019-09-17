Highland Regional Park will once again welcome hundreds of school-age cyclists as part of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Mountain Biking race Sunday.
The local mountain biking group LHORBA and the Johnstown Ridgebacks team will host the weekend race, which is expected to draw 27 middle and high school teams from across the state.
This is the Ridgebacks third year racing against teams at Highland Park, LHORBA’s Rich Maher said.
More than 130 volunteers are working at the event to welcome more than 400 riders to the park, which will feature an adventure course, bonfire and other events, he said.
Races begin at 9:30 a.m. and run through 2 p.m. Sunday, organizers said.
