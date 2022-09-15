Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League will host the Johnstown Showdown, a state-wide youth mountain bike event, Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 18) at Highland Regional Park in Richland Township.
Events on Saturday include skills park features and adventure group rides.
On Sunday, middle and high school athletes will race anywhere from 30 minutes to 2.5 hours based on skill and ability levels.
There is no admission fee.
Information: pamtb.org.
