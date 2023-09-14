A taste of Scotland will be experienced at an upcoming heritage gathering.
The 64th annual Ligonier Highland Games will be held Saturday at Idlewild & SoakZone, along U.S. Route 30 near Ligonier.
Gates will open at 8 a.m., with the last event to take place at 5:30 p.m.
The park will play host to pipe bands, musicians, crafters and athletes as the cultural, musical and athletic traditions of Scotland are celebrated.
“The purpose of the games is to act as a fundraiser for the Clan Donald Educational and Charitable Trust, and that trust offers a scholarship each year to students to study in Scotland or to study Scottish arts and crafts here in the United States,” said Kelly Shaffer, publicist for the games. “It also promotes the history of Scottish athletics, music and the arts. It celebrates the fact that immigrants from Scotland were one of the largest immigrant groups to this part of Pennsylvania and they were an integral part of the steel and coal story.”
Popular at the games are the heavy athletic events, featuring the caber toss, the Braemar stone put and the hammer throw.
There also will be piping and drumming competitions, highland dancing and Scottish country dancing, and Scottish harp and fiddling workshops and competitions.
Vendors specializing in Celtic wearables, food and arts also will be showcased.
There will be a children’s game area, a Scottish-breed dog exhibit and continuous music from professional Celtic performers.
“There is something super cool about when you park your car in Ligonier because the minute you get out, you hear the pipers and the drummers.It’s just amazing,” Shaffer said.
“The sound of the pipes is the backdrop for the entire day.”
In addition, there will be close to 40 clans attending the games.
“As a visitor to the games, you can walk through the clan tent area and visit with people who represent your clan, if you have one,” Shaffer said. “Each one is so different and has a different story to tell. This is the story of the history of a culture that should not be forgotten.”
She said the games attract between 3,700 to 5,000 people each year.
“You get to enter a different culture, and it’s one of those days where everybody can be a little bit Scottish,” Shaffer said.
Admission is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, $5 for children ages 13 to 17, and free for children 12 and younger.
Idlewild will be open the day of the games, and an additional ticket will be required for the park’s rides and attractions.
Free parking is available.
For more information, visit www.ligonierhighlandgames.org.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
