More than 1,000 customers were without power – for at least a brief time period – when high winds and rain passed through the region on Monday.
Trees and downed wires were reported in several communities, including East Conemaugh, Franklin, Zimmerman and Beaverdale.
“The storms were pretty strong coming through earlier,” Jack Boston, AccuWeather senior meteorologist, said.
“Of course, the threat for severe weather is completely over for your area.”
A high wind warning was issued for Cambria County until 8 p.m. on Monday.
Gusts up to 48 mph were reported at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, as part of the storm that moved from the Great Plains to the East Coast.
“The reason for all the severe weather was that strong cold front, which has just pushed past you now, and very warm and unusually humid air, which was drawn north ahead of that cold front as it plowed through the eastern United States,” Boston said.
The majority of the local power outages occurred in Somerset County.
Somerset emergency also received 46 calls for weather-related incidents from midnight until 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
“I think that preparation is key in any kind of event that brings excess calls,” Joel Landis, Somerset County Emergency Management Agency’s coordinator, said.
“The National Weather Service will issue a statement, watch or warning, based on the weather. Of course, the highest level of that is a warning. I think we’re better prepared all the time after knowing that a warning has been issued.
“And that did occur early on (Sunday) night. We saw the first warnings were in place well before the weather event occurred.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor. Kelly Urban, a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat contributed to this story. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
