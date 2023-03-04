JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – High winds downed trees and power lines across the region early Saturday, causing outages in Cambria, Bedford and Somerset counties.
That included separate outages in the Ebensburg, Fallentimber and Adams Township areas that at one point, each affected at least 100 customers, and smaller outages throughout the Johnstown and Somerset areas that Penelec reported impacted between one and 20 customers.
Most were addressed by 5 p.m. while others, including one in Ferndale, were expected to be resolved by 10 p.m.
At least one Cambria County road was temporarily closed to traffic due to a downed tree.
Mardula Road in Cresson Township was closed from Mardula Road at Eger Road to a nearby pump station, Canbria County 911 officials said in a release to media.
