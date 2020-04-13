High winds in the region on Monday morning have left some residents without power.
As of 8:30 a.m., Penelec is reporting 369 outages in Cambria County and 2,038 in Somerset County.
Crews are working to restore power to those areas but no estimated time has been given for when power will be restored.
The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for Cambria and Somerset counties.
According to the alert, wind gusts up to 50 mph from the south mainly on the ridgetops are expected, and wind gusts up to 60 mph from the southwest.
Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages can occur.
Check back for more information on this developing story.
