JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The heat is coming.
The end of July is bringing temperatures that are expected to soar into the high 80s to low 90s Wednesday through Friday.
“Temperatures are going to ramp up during that time period,” said Dan Pydynowski, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather. “It’s going to be in the high 80s Wednesday and Thursday, and then Friday will be in the upper 80s to even lower 90s, depending on where you are in elevation. Friday is going to be the peak of this stretch of warmer temperatures coming up.”
He said along with the higher temperatures, the humidity will also be on the rise.
“The humidity on Wednesday will be average for this time of year, but on Thursday and Friday, the humidity is really going to ramp up as well,” Pydynowski said. “It’ll be increasingly uncomfortable and sticky as we head toward the end of the week.”
He said the average normal temperature for this time of year in the Johnstown area is 80 degrees, but getting highs into the upper 80s or low 90s is not unusual for late July.
“Certainly, once you start getting up to the upper 80s and flirting with 90, that’s more notable,” Pydynowski said. “We’re not talking about any kind of records here, but it’s notable heat that might only happen a few times in different stretches over the period of a summer.”
He said the heat will back off for the weekend with a cold front coming through the area.
“At some point on Saturday, we could see some showers and storms, and behind that on Sunday it looks more comfortable with lower temperatures and lower humidity, as well,” Pydynowski said. “It will be a return to more comfortable temperatures and the humidity comes down behind the cool front.”
He said with the higher temperatures, people should take precautions to alleviate potential health issues associated with high heat.
“If you’re able to stay indoors during the peak heating hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and in an air conditioned spot, that’s a good idea,” Pydynowski said. “If you have to be outside, you want make sure you’re drinking plenty of water and taking breaks in the shade out of the sun. If you’re going for a jog, you’re better off doing it at 7 a.m. or 7 p.m. and avoid the 3 p.m. heat.”
Pet owners also need to be aware of the dangers heat can have on animals.
“Make sure they have fresh water and keep them inside where it’s cooler,” Pydynowski said.
“If you have to walk the dog, try to do it in the morning or evening, so they’re not out in the peak heating hours.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.