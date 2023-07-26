'High-stress environment': Somerset teens learn life skills, leadership at Camp Cadet

BOSWELL, Pa. – In three corresponding columns, 30 Somerset County teens marched in unison Tuesday as they went uphill.
“Again,” instructor Nathan Kasterko said in a firm tone, after a young cadet executed a sloppy pivot toward the mess hall. “Do it again.”
Since Sunday, marching orders have filled the air at Outdoor Odyssey, giving the Jenner Township property the atmosphere of a military basic training ground.
But these weren’t U.S. Army enlistees, and in Trooper First Class William Petras’ words, “This isn’t boot camp.”
Thirty “cadets,” students from Somerset County schools between the ages of 13 and 15, and four returning seniors were part of this year’s Camp Cadet of Somerset County program, getting a real-life chance to experience what it’s like being in the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, organizers said.
Simply put, “it’s a high-stress environment” from the moment they arrive until Friday’s graduation, said Petras, who is in his first year presiding over the 22-year-old program.
“There is no down time. They are either participating in a presentation, marching, eating or asleep,” he said, noting their day begins with physical training at 6 a.m. and the week ends with a complete two-mile run to graduate.
In between, it’s all about developing life skills and leadership – and enabling the youth to experience every side of what it means to serve their community, the commonwealth and their country.
This week, the group worked alongside a State Police Forensic Services Unit to collect “crime scene” evidence, instructors said.
They learned about controlling crowds and patroling on horseback with the state police Mounted Patrol unit, worked with the Somerset County SERT Team and learned how to effectively use smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.
Other lessons this week include water safety, such as CPR lessons and personal flotation device training in an Outdoor Odyssey pond.
Nathaniel Orris, 15, of Stoystown, and fellow cadets also got the chance to tag a black bear with a Pennsylvania Game Commission game warden.
“It was fun, sir,” Orris said of the experience.
Of course, he said the week has also been challenging, too, as he and other fellow cadets learn to work as a team – whether they are marching or in the mess hall.
Julian Thorne, also 15, of Conemaugh Township, said the experience has been more “intense” than he expected.
But the U.S. Marine Corps hopeful said it’s an experience he’ll never forget and said he’s embracing the opportunity to grow his leadership skills.
Petras stressed that the no-cost camp wasn’t created to correct untamed disciplinary problems. Rather, they turn to students across Somerset County to see who is willing to step forward and become a cadet.
Teens countywide were introduced to Camp Cadet during assembly-style presentations at their schools earlier this year, Petras said. Each applied with their parent’s permission and had to pass a camp interview before being accepted into the program.
Some were already showing inclinations they may pursue careers as first responders or through the military, Camp Cadet of Somerset County Board president Mark Kasterko said.
That number often grows after Camp Cadet wraps, he said.
Kasterko estimated at least 25% end up serving their country or their community in some way – whether it’s volunteering for their hometown fire or ambulance departments, law enforcement or the service.
That was the case with his son, Nathan Kasterko, who spent more than four years in the U.S. Marine Corps before returning home this year.
The Berlin native said his week at Camp Cadet in 2014 was a primer for life in the Corps and beyond.
“At that age (Camp Cadet) was the most challenging thing I ever did, but also the most rewarding, too,” said Nathan Kasterko, who is now pursuing a career as a state trooper.
Fellow instructor Rebecca Slate said her experience gave her a new level of self-confidence that enabled her to pursue her goals. The Boswell woman is an EMT for two ambulance services in Cambria and Westmoreland counties.
That’s Camp Cadet’s main goal – regardless of where the teen’s lives take them in the years and decades ahead, Petras said.
It’s about perseverance, he said.
Without question, the program is designed to be the most challenging experience in the cadets’ young lives, Patras said, but it’s also designed to show them they are capable of accomplishing the hardest thing they’ve ever imagined – and more.
“And we hope that (realization) is something they carry with them for the rest of their lives,” he said.