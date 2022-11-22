EBENSBURG, Pa. – While the Ebensburg Municipal Authority agreed to allow the contractor of the High Street waterline replacement project in Ebensburg an extension to complete the paving in the spring, the contractor will be in the area this week replacing “rough patches.”
John Clabaugh, of Stiffler McGraw in Blair County, who serves as the Ebensburg Municipal Authority’s engineer, explained to the authority Monday that after a conversation with PennDOT, the state agency is having difficulty with their trucks passing in several areas due to settling of the temporary pavement.
W.A. Petrakis Contracting LLC, the project engineer, has been attempting to obtain material to repair the areas but, due to temperatures and being near the end of paving season, was not having success. Material was expected Wednesday.
Clabaugh explained that spot milling and minor repairs will occur on Lloyd Street, by the Ebensburg Moose and near the entrance to Sheetz once material is obtained.
Last month, the authority voted to give W.A. Petrakis Contracting an extension on paving through May 31, with the understanding that they would incur any additional material cost and pending PENNVEST approval due to complications temperatures would cause if the work was completed now.
Substantial completion of the project, which includes waterline replacement and connections, has been met.
The project is along High Street from Triumph to Tanner streets, with the $2.2 million costs being split between a $1.2 million PENNVEST grant and a $1.5 million PENNVEST loan.
