As part of Catholic Schools Week, officials at Bishop McCort Catholic High School announced Tuesday the launching of the McCort Blended Academy.
"I think it's the future of education. It's pretty cool we're going to be trailblazing it in the area," Jack Basset, McCort classroom innovation coordinator, said. "This is the next big thing in education."
The academy will be set up to host students in a designated classroom two days a week. They will be taught by Basset. The other three days can be spent elsewhere doing classwork online. The core education will be done at home while classes such as health and wellness, art and STREAM will be done in the school.
Principal Tom Smith said this is done in order to provide socialization to the students, something he said can be lacking in a typical cyber school situation.
"It's flexible. It's an open campus and can be done, for the most part, at the student's discretion," Smith said.
The classwork is on the student's schedule, except for those two days a week. If, for instance, a student only wanted to work for a few hours in the morning and finish in the evening that is acceptable, according to school officials. The important aspect of this is that the students are completing their classwork obligations.
Basset said he would track the students' progress and stay in touch with parents so no one falls behind.
Currently, the cost of the McCort Blended Academy is $3,500 a year and will be prorated based on the date of enrollment, according to school officials.
Students will receive an onsite Chromebook, transportation to and from school, if available, and full participation in McCort sports, clubs and other extracurricular activities.
This new addition to McCort allows students from a far greater region to enroll, Smith said. He gave the example of students from Greensburg or Bedford now being able to attend the school.
"If we truly want to be a college preparatory school, we need to expand our options," Smith said. "This is flexible and affordable. We believe this is a game changer in education."
Before offering this new academy at the school, Smith and Basset said they did extensive research. This included getting in contact with schools outside of Cambria County that offer similar programs.
Smith said he believed one of the big draws of students to this academy is highly intelligent students who may not fit into a traditional school setting and with this class schedule can move at their own pace.
Other students who benefit are those with high anxiety about attending a "brick-and-mortar" institution, according to Smith.
At the moment, Basset said there are four or five students who are enrolled in the academy. But he believes in the fall it could take off.
Another option available for those who enroll in this academy is to transfer to the brick-and-mortar school, Smith said.
At that point, the tuition for the student would increase to the regular rate for McCort, according to district officials.
"It's all about the flexible lifestyle people live today," Smith said. "It fills so many needs for the community."
