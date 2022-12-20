Hidden Valley Resort will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday and Laurel Mountain will open at 10 a.m. Friday for the 2022-23 season.
Hidden Valley will offer Rambler, Riviera, Bobcat, Upper and Lower Continental and Thunderbird on opening day.
On opening day, Laurel Mountain will offer offer Ski Top, Upper and Lower Broadway, Deer Path and Tame Cat serviced by Laurel Chair and Laurel Tow.
Hours of operation vary.
For more information on pass and ticket prices, visit www.hiddenvalleyresort.com or www.laurelmountainski.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.