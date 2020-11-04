Hickory Farms is set to open a seasonal store Nov. 20 in the former Payless Shoe space at the Richland Town Center.
Hickory Farms traditionally has opened for the holiday season in enclosed shopping malls, said Bob Varner, broker of record for Pennswood Commercial Realty.
“With the demise of regional malls, Hickory Farms is now looking for more viable opportunities in their respective markets,” Varner said. “This is another good use of space on a seasonal basis at the Town Center.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.