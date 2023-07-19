JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The biennial Pennsylvania State Convention of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians will take place Thursday through Saturday in Johnstown.
Members will conduct business regarding the promotion of the Catholic faith and Irish culture and participate in social gatherings.
On Thursday, a “Night at the Races” will be held at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, where the local chapter will teach the state members about Johnstown being named “Kraft Hockeyville USA” and the hockey movie “Slap Shot” being filmed in town.
On Friday, members will visit pubs, restaurants and live music venues, including the State Theater of Johnstown, on a shuttle service.
Additional activities will take place at Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center and St. John Gualbert Cathedral.
