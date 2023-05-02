JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The biennial Pennsylvania State Convention of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians will take place in Johnstown for the first time in decades later this summer.
More than 250 members are expected to attend the event from July 20-22. They will conduct business regarding the promotion of the Catholic faith and Irish culture and participate in social gatherings.
John Skelley, president of the AOH’s Our Lady of Knock, Cambria County, Division 1, said the convention is usually held in the commonwealth's bigger cities, such as Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. “It has not happened here since the 1930s,” Skelley said during an interview this week at the Catholic War Veterans Club in Johnstown. “Our agenda is to make sure that they have a great experience and want to come here again.”
The local chapter, which has about 50 members, petitioned the state organization to hold the event in Johnstown, in part, to show off the city.
“It’s a pretty big undertaking for our small division to have it,” Bill McKinney, chairman of the local convention steering committee, said. “But there are so many neat things going on in town here and so many neat efforts that are taking place, that we’ve just been talking about it for a couple years now whether we wanted to try and put the effort in to bring the convention to Johnstown.
“A couple years ago, we decided, let’s make our pitch, and we did. We sold them on the idea that they all should come to Johnstown to hang out for four days and to have a good time.”
On July 20, a “Night at the Races” will occur at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial where the local chapter will teach the state members about Johnstown being named “Kraft Hockeyville USA” and the hockey movie “Slap Shot” being filmed in town. Then, the following night, members will hop between pubs, restaurants and live music venues, including the State Theater of Johnstown, on a shuttle service.
Other activities will take place at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center and St. John Gualbert Cathedral.
Guests will stay at Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown.
“We are excited to be coming to Johnstown in July, to share in the many activities that our fellow Hibernian Brothers have planned for us, and to learn about this beautiful part of our state,” Ancient Order of the Hibernians in Pennsylvania President Ed Dougherty said in a released statement. “Our members look forward to a fun and rewarding convention, God Bless.”
Pennsylvania Ladies Ancient Order of the Hibernians President Maria Gallagher added: “We are looking forward to taking in as many attractions as possible in Johnstown.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.