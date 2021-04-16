The Ancient Order of Hibernians has been featured at the Cambria City Ethnic Festival and area St. Patrick’s Day events, and has spoken at Bishop McCort Catholic High School, in order to celebrate the group’s Irish heritage.
John Skelley, president of the Johnstown chapter of the international organization, says AOH is equally devoted to the organization’s religious ties.
“We want people to know the Irish are proud to be Catholics,” Skelley said. “Catholic identity has been under pressure.
“Many have fallen away from the church they were baptized in.”
AOH believes in celebrating Catholicism through Catholic prayers and supporting Catholic causes.
This past St. Patrick’s Day, AOH members served the midday meal at the St. Vincent de Paul kitchen.
An AOH member serves as a guide to Ireland. Skelley would love to see all Catholics get on the road.
“Over a weekend, charter a bus and visit Catholic churches and landmarks,” he said.
Skelley said the Catholic Church in Ireland is strong. In 2016, 80% of the Irish population identified as Catholic.
“This is not something you would find in America,” Skelley said.
One Catholic Church that has the support of AOH is the former St. Columba Church.
The group helps pay the utilities, because it was an Irish parish, Skelley said.
“Now, it’s a being re-imagined as a center for performing arts,” he said. “AOH wants to help people stay in contact with our old church.”
Skelley would like to partner with priests, if those religious leaders are willing “to look outside their parishes.”
Inside the Irish-Catholic brotherhood, the members are like a family. The men range in ages from 20 to 80, with one man traveling from Greensburg, Skelley said.
Members gather with their families for a summer picnic and share other holidays together. They support a member’s child or grandchild with a small scholarship for college books.
Skelley is extremely proud that “we visit each other in the hospital, and we honor our dead,” he said.
This year, AOH, wants new blood, and Skelley said it would be great to have a few men who like researching.
“This would enhance our ability to share Irish history,” he said.
AOH members must be male, practicing Catholics, and born in Ireland or of Irish descent.
Interested local individuals may contact Skelley at 814-525-2502.
