The seventh annual Cambria County Hero Hike will be held May 20, and will feature a 7.5-mile trek along the Ghost Town Trail from Nanty Glo to Ebensburg.

The hike will begin at 9 a.m. at 902 Chestnut St. in Nanty Glo, and end at 424 Prave St. in Ebensburg.

A brief ceremony will be held at 11:45 a.m. at the Pfc. Peter M. Coleman Memorial Underpass near the Ebensburg trailhead.

Donations are encouraged, but not required. Those who pre-register and donate $20 by April 28 will receive a commemorative T-shirt.

Proceeds will benefit Veteran Community Initiatives.

To register, call 814-255-0355.

 

