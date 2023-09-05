BELSANO, Pa. – Duman Lake County Park will be abuzz with residents, visitors and vendors on Saturday and Sunday for the fifth annual Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival, hosted by the Laurel Highlands Historical Village.
“It’s going to be a fun weekend,” LHHV Executive Director and founding member Ronald Shawley said.
This is the fifth year for the gathering, which will be held at Duman Lake County Park, 157 County Park Road.
During the two-day event, the outdoor space will be divided into segments from static history displays and live reenactments to music, dancing, food, arts and craft vendors, animal displays and more.
Shawley said some of the highlights for the weekend are the 200 Civil War reenactors that’ll be there, the living history group, the Society for Creative Anachronism, a basket party to support local veterans and numerous live bands, such as Full Kilt and That Oldies Band.
Speakers from the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Association will be there, as well as wandering musicians, jugglers, magicians and a face-painting station.
“There’s just going to be a lot going on,” Shawley said.
The opening ceremony at the wedding pavilion will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. and former Cambria County Commissioner Doug Lengenfelder as master of ceremonies and the Cambria Heights bagpipes and drumline.
“The festival was started as a way to showcase Cambria County,” Shawley said. “Everything from our military to the county agencies that come in to the nonprofits.”
Both Cambria County’s past and future will be on display with organizers promoting the phrase “Be proud of who you are – Be proud to say I live in Cambria County.”
However, getting the arts and heritage festival off the ground doesn’t come without its own challenges. Shawley and others from Laurel Highlands Historical Village spend a lot of hours before the gathering, organizing and setting up for the event, but still require help.
Shawley said “it’s a given” that the group is still looking for volunteers to lend a hand even with the festival days away. Call 814-288-7017 if interested.
For more information, a complete list of events and map, visit lhhv.org/event-brochure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.