JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Folks celebrated the fourth annual Coptoberfest with live music, food, beer, cigars, and camaraderie on Saturday, while raising money to assist local law enforcement.
The event, held at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown, also brought attention to issues facing police officers today.
“We all know that right now this job, nobody wants to do it anymore,” Mark Britton, a Johnstown Police Department detective and event co-chairman, said. “When you’re working 60 to 70 hours a week, which a lot of us do because we’re short, it’s something that sometimes it drains on you.
"We’re here to help those officers and their families with the funds that they need to get through what they’re going through. The community has stepped up and just been incredible the last four years.”
Britton estimates that Coptoberfest has raised more than $100,000 during its existence.
The money supports Operation Guardian for Distressed Officers, which helps law enforcement members facing difficult times, such as medical issues, and the Camp Cadet programs in Cambria and Somerset counties.
Camp Cadet is a Pennsylvania State Police program for boys and girls, ages 12 to 15, that teaches about the criminal justice system and works to establish a positive relationship with law enforcement personnel.
“We try to get the kids off the couch, get them away from the digital media, try to get them out there and actually get a hands-on (experience) of what law enforcement does, what first responders do through a variety of hands-on programs, physical activity, introduction to various aspects of law enforcement,” Camp Cadet of Somerset County treasurer Mike Constantino said.
The musical lineup consisted of Last Fall, Trainwreck and Jacob Bryant.
Vendors were also on hand.
“It’s for a good cause, a good worthy cause,” Corojo’s Cigar Shop owner David Vitovich said. “There’s a lot of great people, great music. The vendors are all really nice people. It’s just nice to participate in a hometown event like this. It’s good for the whole community.”
